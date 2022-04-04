Ishant shines with bat in DAV School win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Chaman Lal DAV School, Panchkula, registered a 150-run win over KKR Academy, Mohali, in the ongoing St Joseph’s U-12 Champions League.

Batting first, the Panchkula outfit scored 293/9 in 30 overs with the help of Ishant Rawat Atharv (59), Vivan Manchanda (39) and Yuvraj Mishra (17). Pulkit Rana, Jovan Dhiman and Kanav Bhardwaj claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, the Mohali team was bundled out for 133 runs in 26.5 overs. Kanav Bhardwaj (54), Dhiman (20) and Rana (11) were the main scorers for the side. Jolly Singla and Atharv claimed three wickets each and Shashwat Kansal grabbed two for the bowling side.

In another match, Royal Cricket Academy defeated TKB Kharar by 125 runs.