Ishaque, Dalwinder set up summit clash

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Top seed Ishaque Eqbal and second seed Dalwinder Singh moved into men’s final of the ongoing AITA-CLTA National Ranking Championship.

Eqbal defeated 4th seed Neeraj Yaspaul in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. He played in a top form and maintained his momentum throughout the match. Eqbal also maintained his calm and played consistently to beat Yashpaul in straight sets. In the other semifinal, second seed Dalwinder Singh defeated Suraj R Prabodh in a three setter four-hour marathon match. Dalwinder lead 5-2 in the first set but Suraj Prabodh came back strongly and saved three set points in the 1st set, making it six games all. Finally, Dalwinder used his experience and won the first set in a tie break 7-6 (3). In the second set, Prabodh played in a solid form and took the 2nd set 6-2. In the final set, Dalwinder got back into the rhythm and won the final set and match 6-2 without getting much pressure. Eqbal will play against Dalwinder in the final tomorrow at 9 am.

Meanwhile, Dalwinder Singh and Prabodh lift the men’s doubles title. They defeated Parth Aggarwal and Eqbal in a closely contested three-setter match 6-2, 5-7, 10-5 in the final.