Isheeta Midha beats Kritika Sharma on Day 1 of tennis tourney

Chandigarh, December 30
Indian challenger and top seed Isheeta Midha marched into the girls’ second qualifying round by defeating Kritika Sharma 6-1, 6-2 on the opening day of the J100 ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Complex in Sector 10.
Saijayani Banerjee beat Dviya Sharma 7-5, 6-2, and Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati ousted Presha Santhamoorthi 6-3, 6-1. Shanvita Reddy Nukala faced tough resistance from Shatakshi Chaudhary before logging a win of 6-4, 5-7 (10-8). Jaya Kapoor easily overpowered Harshini Nagaraj 6-3, 6-3, while Vamika Sharma prevailed over Krittika Katoch 6-2, 6-3. Sherry Sharma recorded a win of 6-2, 6-0 over Sarah Chaudhary, and Ananya Dhankhar posted a comeback win of 5-7, 7-5 (10-0) over Shamiksha Rao Morusu.
Haritha Shree Venkatesh handily defeated Saanvi Reddy Erva 6-2, 6-2, and Anisha Sivakumar picked herself up to beat Vanshika Yadav 5-7, 6-1 (10-3). Reet Arora prevailed over Snigdha Ruhil 6-4, 6-3, and Aarushi Mahendra Raval sweated hard to defeat Saumrita Jagatdeo Verma 3-6, 6-2 (10-8). Kkaira Siddharth Chetnani defeated NV Aparajitaa 6-0, 6-1, Diya Chaudhary ousted Sharanya Ramasubramanian 6-1, 6-2, and Avani Chitale ousted Suhani Gaur 6-3, 6-3 in some other matches.
Venkat logs easy win
Venkat Rishi Batlanki of the USA recorded an easy (6-0, 6-0) win over Anurav Prakash. Vivaan Bidasaria had a neck-and-neck fight with Aarya Vaibhav Nigam. However, the former managed to pull off a win of 6-7(5), 6-1 (10-6). Ojas Mehlawat registered a victory over Parth Deorukhakar 3-6, 7-6(4), [10-6], and Dev Kanbargimath of Romania defeated India’s Aditya Mor 6-4, 6-2.
Aashravya Mehra stunned second seed Fateh Singh 6-0, 6-4, and Tanussh Ghildyal got the better of Singapore’s Advait Mantri 7-5, 6-3. Akshat Dhull easily overpowered Abhinav Sangra 6-2, 6-2, and Japan’s Ko Fujikawa beat Vaibhav Charotia 6-1, 6-1. Arnav Paparkar recorded a (6-4, 6-4) win over Vishnu Balachandar, which was followed by Aryan Chauhan’s identical win over Australia’s Aryan Ghadge.
Tejas Ahuja defeated Chandra Siddharth Kopparapu 6-0, 6-3, Luke Koh of Singapore ousted Praneel Sharma 6-1, 7-6 (2), and Kartick Gusain of Canada beat Love Pahal 6-0, 6-0. Arnav Bishnoi also moved into the next round by defeating Thailand’s Nitiwat Sakulvongtana 7-5, 6-2, and Vishal Prakash outplayed Arnav Yadav 6-1, 6-1. In the last match, Roshan Santhosh overpowered Aryan Jolly 6-0, 6-1.
