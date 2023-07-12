Ishroop Narang wins silver in judo championship

Chandigarh, July 11
City girl Ishroop Narang clinched a silver medal in the girls’ +78-kg category on the concluding day of the national championship, organised by the Judo Federation of India in Karnataka. Ishroop lost the gold to Punjab’s Kanwarpreet Kaur. She had emerged victorious in her first bout against Pargati of Haryana by scoring Ippon (the highest score), and went on to defeat Mamta Mali of Rajasthan and Mishthy Arora of Delhi. On Saturday, Sapna bagged the silver medal in the -40kg event, while Angel Yadav secured the bronze medal in the -44kg category.
