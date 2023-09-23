ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC announce 33-member squad

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 22

Punjab FC has announced their 33-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League 2023-24 season. Punjab FC will be making their debut in this year’s ISL after becoming the first team to get promoted from the I-League, after winning the title in the 2022-23 season.

Punjab FC will play their debut match against defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati in Kolkata tomorrow.

“All players and staff are excited for the first match of the ISL. We have a very difficult game in front of us tomorrow, but we are focused and determined to give our best in the field. I trust the maturity of my players in a game of this stature,” said Head Coach Staikos Vergetis.

Luka Majcen will be the captain of the team for the season. Ahead of the match, Luka said, “It is going to be a big game for us and the match will be of high tempo.”

The squad

Goalkeepers: Ravi Kumar, Kiran Kumar Limbu, Jaskaranbir Singh, Shibinraj Kunniyil, Ayush Deshwal

Defenders: Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Dimitrios Chatziisaias (Greece), Khaimingthang Lhungdim, Pramveer, Melroy Assisi, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, Mashoor Shereef, Suresh Meitei

Midfielders: Ricky Shabong, Krishnananda Kumar Singh, Madih Talal (France), Tongbram Maheson Singh, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Juan Mera Gonzalez (Spain), Manglenthang Kipgen, Sweden Fernandes (on loan), Ashis Pradhan, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Kingslee Fernandes, Leon Augustine, Amarjit Singh Kiyam (on loan)

Forwards: Wilmar Jordan Gil (Colombia), Daniel Lalhimpuia, Prasanth K Mohan, Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Luka Majcen (Slovenia)

#Mohali