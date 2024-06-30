ISL: Dilmperis appointed Punjab FC coach

Chandigarh, June 29
Punjab FC (PFC) have appointed Panagiotis Dilmperis as the head coach for the upcoming ISL 2024-25 season. Konstantinos Katsaras will join him as the assistant coach and Papaioannou Ioannis as the strength and conditioning coach.
Before joining the PFC, Dilmperis served as the head coach of AE Ermionida FC in the previous season. His 15-year coaching career includes stints at Iraklis Larisas FC, Rochester NY FC, Panserraikos FC, among other notable teams.
Prior to his coaching stint, Dilmperis enjoyed a distinguished 17-year playing career as a goalkeeper, representing clubs such as Iraklis FC and Agrotikos Asteras, along with several others. His rich experience throughout both playing and coaching career will play a key role in leading the PFC in the upcoming season. Assistant coach Konstantinos Katsaras has coached across multiple clubs in Greece.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup
Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...
It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit Sharma
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...
India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok