ISL: Dilmperis appointed Punjab FC coach

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

Punjab FC (PFC) have appointed Panagiotis Dilmperis as the head coach for the upcoming ISL 2024-25 season. Konstantinos Katsaras will join him as the assistant coach and Papaioannou Ioannis as the strength and conditioning coach.

Before joining the PFC, Dilmperis served as the head coach of AE Ermionida FC in the previous season. His 15-year coaching career includes stints at Iraklis Larisas FC, Rochester NY FC, Panserraikos FC, among other notable teams.

Prior to his coaching stint, Dilmperis enjoyed a distinguished 17-year playing career as a goalkeeper, representing clubs such as Iraklis FC and Agrotikos Asteras, along with several others. His rich experience throughout both playing and coaching career will play a key role in leading the PFC in the upcoming season. Assistant coach Konstantinos Katsaras has coached across multiple clubs in Greece.

