Issue DMC to Punjab SC students, PU tells depts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Panjab University has ordered its departments to issue detailed marks certificates (DMCs) and degrees of SC category students belonging to Punjab. The university has also decided to write to the state government for releasing all pending grants related to post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme.

“The university is in the process of getting details of all SC students who studied under the PMS scheme of Punjab whose DMC/degrees have not been issued by the departments. The departments have been directed to immediately issue DMCs/degrees to SC students of Punjab who have cleared their dues,” said Prof Jagtar Singh, DSW.

He added, “The university is going to write to the Punjab Government to release all pending amounts of the PMS scheme immediately so that students could focus on their career and do not have to suffer in future. Students are requested to call off their dharna as the university authorities are taking their demands priority basis.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing protest of the Ambedkar Students Association entered its 13th day.

“Various students organisations participated in a march carried out today. Leaders of the BSP and some organisations also participated in the protest march, extending their support to the students. All organisations that participated in the march asked the university to resolve the issue soon," said a protesting student.

SAD MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi also participated in the protest. Students submitted a memorandum to him seeking his intervention through the state of Punjab.

Students’ COUNCIL electionS in Sept?

Sources said the Panjab University authorities are likely to hold PU Students' Council elections in the last week of September. The elections, which were not held for the last two consecutive terms owing to Covid pandemic, are expected to remain a high-pitched affair for both students' political groups and the university authorities.