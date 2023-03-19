Issue of booth allotment at Krishna Market: Court notice to Chandigarh officers, allottees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

A local court has issued notices to the Chief Administrator, the Estate Officer and 26 allottees of booths at Krishna Market in Sector 41 and asked them to file a reply within a week in a suit filed by Dinesh Kumar Sood.

Sood, in a civil suit filed through advocate Sunil K Chindaliya, has sought permanent and mandatory injunctions for further transferring the ownership of the booths. He also demanded that an order be passed for an interim stay on extending further sale deed, rent deed and mortgage of the booths till the pendency of the suit.

He has alleged the allotment of the booths has been further given to persons and they are not original allottees.

In March, 2008, allotments at Krishna Market came under the scanner after he lodged a complaint with the administration, said Sood.

Then UT Administrator had marked a magisterial probe into the matter and the then ADC, PS Shergill, was asked to hold a probe in March, 2010.

Shergill, in his report submitted in May 2011, has alleged large-scale irregularities in the allotment of the booths. After that no action was taken on the recommendation of the report to date, he said.

Sood has also sought directions to the respondents to take action against guilty persons and officers on the basis of the report.

In 2014, another survey of the booths was carried out, during which two booths were sealed. It was found that tenants, not the original allottees, were operating from there.

He alleged several people were managing the booths illegally. In some cases, the booths seemed to have changed hands a number of times.

The court has adjourned the hearing of the case for March 24.