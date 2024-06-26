Issue of drug abuse in Punjab deliberated on at conference

Dhruv Noatay

Chandigarh, June 26

In a significant move to address the escalating issue of drug abuse in Punjab, a round table conference organised by the Joshi Foundation brought together various social and religious organisations, religious heads and eminent personalities.

It marked the beginning of a joint campaign aimed at eradicating drug abuse across Punjab. The conference was titled ‘Uncontrollable Drug Menace: A Grave Challenge for Society, especially Punjab, Let’s Work out Concrete Solutions’.

Experts put aside their ideological differences and committed to a united front in the fight against drug addiction. “If this campaign is not run across the entire state of Punjab, we risk losing an entire generation,” said Joshi Foundation Chairman Vineet Joshi.

He said the campaign aimed to engage communities at the grassroots, providing them with the necessary tools and support to combat drug abuse.

Former Gurdaspur MP Kavita Khanna; North Head, Art of Living Foundation, Amrit Juneja; Chairman, Dharam Prachar Committee, HSGMC Baljit Singh Daduwal; and Santokh Singh Mahakaal of Budha Dal, Rajpura, spoke at the conference.