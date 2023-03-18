Issues of privatisation, manpower crunch in electricity dept raised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Delay in completion of 66 kV sub-station at Raipur Kalan village, disposal of scrap, availability of meters, cables and other material with the Electricity Department, shortage of manpower, installation of smart meters and proposed increase in power tariff were some of the issues raised by local residents during a public hearing organised here today on the tariff proposals of the department.

During the hearing, which was held under the chairpersonship of Jyoti Prashad, member, Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), Indian Citizens’ Forum (ICF) president SK Nayar said: “The 66 kV sub-station in Raipur Kalan village was constructed and completed by the UT Electricity Department over 10 years ago with the funds approved by the JERC. The sub-station is not in use as the 66 kV line to feed it is yet to be laid.”

Residents also raised the issue of privatisation of the department stating that delay in final decision was reducing the efficiency of staff as there was uncertainty in the minds of employees.

The proposed average increase of 10-25% in power tariff in the coming financial year has arisen due to the department delaying Energy Audit every year for the past few years, they stated.

Group Captain RC Goyal (retd), a resident of Sector 36, raised the issue of shortage of manpower in the department. He said there was a deficiency of 30 Class A, 194 Class B and 105 Class C personnel.

“Shortfall is requested to be made up,” he said, adding that there was a need to review the pilot project for laying underground power cable in Sector 8.

Kulbir Singh Brar, a resident of Sector 36-D, said: “The required gauge cables are not available. Consumers are requested by officials of the department to procure cables at their own cost in case they want reliability of power supply. This needs closer examination at the supervisory level”.