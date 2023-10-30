ISWAI submits report to govt

Chandigarh, October 29
The International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI), the apex body of the premium alcobev sector, submitted its report titled “Economic Value of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry” to Vikas Pratap, Principal Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Taxation, Punjab, and Varun Roojam, Excise Commissioner, Punjab.
This first-of-its-kind comprehensive report delves into critical aspects, insights and contributions of the alcobev sector to the state and the nation such as economic contribution, consumption pattern and contribution to allied sectors like agriculture, tourism, etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...