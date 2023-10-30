ISWAI submits report to govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

The International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI), the apex body of the premium alcobev sector, submitted its report titled “Economic Value of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry” to Vikas Pratap, Principal Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Taxation, Punjab, and Varun Roojam, Excise Commissioner, Punjab.

This first-of-its-kind comprehensive report delves into critical aspects, insights and contributions of the alcobev sector to the state and the nation such as economic contribution, consumption pattern and contribution to allied sectors like agriculture, tourism, etc.