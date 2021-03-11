IT professional from Chandigarh found dead in Noida flat

Noida, May 18
In a suspected case of suicide, a 32-year-old IT professional hailing from Chandigarh was found dead inside his rented apartment in a group housing society here, police said on Wednesday.
The body was found hanging from a rope inside the fourth-floor apartment of the society in Sector 74, under Sector 113 police station limits, on Tuesday night, officials said.
"The IT professional hailed from Chandigarh and was working for a multinational firm in Noida. He was staying in the flat with his fiancée. She had gone outside and returned to the flat Tuesday night but the door was locked from inside," a police spokesperson said.
"The society's maintenance department was informed and they helped her open the door after which the IT professional's body was found inside the flat and the local police was alerted about the incident," the official said.
The reason for the suspected suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that the family of the deceased has been informed about it.
Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out by the local police, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon
India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defenc...
12 killed, several trapped as wall collapses at salt factory in Gujarat's Morbi
PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of ...
Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan
Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...
Deeply saddened by SC order, PM Modi must answer: Congress on release of Rajiv murder convict
'Will all convicts serving life sentence be released like Pe...
Punjab Government, farmers reach compromise; protest to end today
Of the 13 demands that farmers had made, there has been cons...