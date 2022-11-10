Chandigarh: ITBP commandoes train in heli-borne operations

Chandigarh, November 9
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel undergoing the commando course carried out helicopter induction operations at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh today.
As many as 118 commandoes, including 18 women, were trained in slithering, which is a means of descending from hovering helicopters with the help of ropes. This technique is used for rapid induction of troops in difficult terrain. An Mi-17 belonging to the Border Security Force was used for the purpose.
The trainees belonged to the 98th Commando Course and 4th Commando Course (women). On the completion of training, they will be posted to Indian missions abroad, anti-terrorist and anti-naxal operations or VVIP security duties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closes beyond Solang after fresh snowfall in Himachal
Lahaul and Spiti has been receiving heavy snow since yesterd...