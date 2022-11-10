Chandigarh: ITBP commandoes train in heli-borne operations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel undergoing the commando course carried out helicopter induction operations at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh today.

As many as 118 commandoes, including 18 women, were trained in slithering, which is a means of descending from hovering helicopters with the help of ropes. This technique is used for rapid induction of troops in difficult terrain. An Mi-17 belonging to the Border Security Force was used for the purpose.

The trainees belonged to the 98th Commando Course and 4th Commando Course (women). On the completion of training, they will be posted to Indian missions abroad, anti-terrorist and anti-naxal operations or VVIP security duties.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP