ITBP company deployed in Mohali

ITBP personnel deployed at a naka in Phase 3B2, Mohali, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 21

A company of the additional paramilitary force has been deployed in Mohali to enhance security after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently said there have been inputs that some elements are trying to create unrest in the state.

One company of the paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel, of which around 75 are available at a time.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said: “Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed at various places in the city to maintain law and order. One company has been deputed in Mohali.”

About 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab in the coming days. The Punjab Chief Minister recently said 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached Punjab, while another 10 companies will be approved by the Union Home Ministry soon.

Sources said security agencies had been put on alert and security had been enhanced in Amritsar ahead of the 38th anniversary of the Operation Bluestar. The Operation Bluestar was carried out by the Army to flush out terrorists hiding on the Golden Temple complex between June 1 and 8, 1984.

