ITBP DIG feted for Galwan operations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

DIG Rajesh Sharma of the ITBP was awarded the Home Minister’s Special Operations Medal for his role as the sector commander, Ladakh, during a prolonged face-off with Chinese troops in the Eastern Ladakh from May 2020 to February 2021.

Posted at the ITBP’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh, he was presented the medal during a ceremonial parade organised to commemorate the Independence Day this year.

He was in command of four ITBP Battalions deployed in that sector. “During the prolonged and volatile face-off with the People’s Liberation Army on the LAC, which lasted for almost 10 months, the officer exhibited exceptional courage, leadership and administrative skills, being solely responsible for the vast stretch of 500 km on the LAC (Eastern Ladakh), which included most sensitive disputed pockets like Galwan, Gogra, Hot Spring, Finger-4 and Rezang-La areas,” the citation for the award states.