ITBP DIG feted for Galwan operations

Chandigarh, August 17
DIG Rajesh Sharma of the ITBP was awarded the Home Minister’s Special Operations Medal for his role as the sector commander, Ladakh, during a prolonged face-off with Chinese troops in the Eastern Ladakh from May 2020 to February 2021.
Posted at the ITBP’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh, he was presented the medal during a ceremonial parade organised to commemorate the Independence Day this year.
He was in command of four ITBP Battalions deployed in that sector. “During the prolonged and volatile face-off with the People’s Liberation Army on the LAC, which lasted for almost 10 months, the officer exhibited exceptional courage, leadership and administrative skills, being solely responsible for the vast stretch of 500 km on the LAC (Eastern Ladakh), which included most sensitive disputed pockets like Galwan, Gogra, Hot Spring, Finger-4 and Rezang-La areas,” the citation for the award states.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...