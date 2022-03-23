ITBP gets 514 new constables

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

As many as 514 constables were inducted into the ranks of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) during an impressive passing-out parade held at the Basic Training Centre (BTC) in Bhanu, near Chandigarh, today.

The Director-General, ITBP, Sanjay Arora, reviewed the parade and took the salute. Felicitating the new constables, he expressed full confidence that the training imparted to them had laid a strong foundation for their future in this elite force. He exhorted them to strive for excellence in all spheres and imbibe the traits of honesty, discipline and dedication to duty.

They formed part of the 472nd General Duty Batch, which included 173 men and 341 women. This is among the largest women batch to pass out from the BTC. The parade was led by Johny Kumar, who was adjudged the best recruit of the batch.

The others who topped included Dalip Kumar (firing), Praveen Kumar (weapons), Bhawana Bungla (drill), Vishakha (endurance, female) and Gautam Sharma (endurance, male).