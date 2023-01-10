ITBP, Haryana to start campaign for 75L 'Surya Namaskar'

Chandigarh, January 9
As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of Independence, a campaign to perform 75 lakh ‘Surya Namaskar’ postures by yoga practitioners across Haryana is being undertaken by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in collaboration with the state government.
The campaign will be inaugurated at ITBP’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, near Chandigarh, by the Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya, on January 11. It will continue till February 14. Besides personnel from various ITBP establishments, the Haryana Yoga Commission, Departments of Ayush, Education and Sports are participating in the month-long programme.
