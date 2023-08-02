ITBP IG Ishwar Singh Duhan given warm send-off

Chandigarh, August 1
Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was given a warm farewell at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, near here, on his superannuation after 37 years of service.
He reviewed a ceremonial parade. Several events, including a band display, daredevil motorcycle display and yoga performance, were organised. Senior officers and other ranks of the BTC attended the event.
Addressing the gathering, he exhorted all officers and troops to strive for excellence in all fields, maintain high standards of professionalism and dedication towards duty. He also shared his service experiences. During his career, Duhan commanded ITBP battalions in high-altitude areas, deployed at the border with China, held several important appointments and also served with the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.
