ITBP officer bags gold medal at equestrian meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

Deputy Commandant (Vet) Raveshwar Singh Rana, from Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s Basic Training Centre (BTC) at Bhanu, along with his horse “Mahabali Junior”, has won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the National Equestrian Championship (Dressage) 2021-22 held at the Army’’s Remount and Veterinary Centre and College, Meerut.

Other participating teams were from 61 Cavalry, Remount and Veterinary Corps, Army Service Corps, President’’s Bodyguard, Assam Rifles and various private clubs and riders.

Head Constable Manjeet Singh from the BTC secured the 4th position in Elementary Grade Dressage with his horse “Mahan”. —