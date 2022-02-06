ITBP recruits exposed to war-like field conditions at Bhanu centre

Chandigarh, February 5
A battle inoculation exercise for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recruits was conducted at the Basic Training Centre (BTC) in Bhanu near Chandigarh. The trainees were exposed to realistic war-like field conditions during the exercise.
The trainees were taught how to react and deal with stress so that they could be better prepared to deal with combat situations. ITBP Inspector-General Ishwar Singh Duhan said simulated operational conditions were recreated where live fire, smoke and shock effect of explosives were used during the exercise.
Apart from training in weapons, firing, field craft and drill, trainees were made to undergo battle inoculation in the last phase of the training.
The trainees were from the 472th general duty batch, whose 44-week training is in the final stages at the BTC. The batch, comprising of 526 trainees, including 352 women, is scheduled to pass out from the centre in March.
