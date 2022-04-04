ITBP riders gallop ahead

Chandigarh, April 3
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) riders galloped well ahead of other competitors by bagging eight gold medals in various events so far in the All-India Police Equestrian Championship being held at Bhanu near Chandigarh.
In addition, ITBP riders have won six silver and three bronze medals. The ITBP team is trailed by the Tamil Nadu Police, which had won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals, followed by the Rajasthan Police with two gold medals.
The ITBP got a gold medal each in quadrille contest and medium dressage today, besides a team gold and a silver medal in show jumping.
Teams from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Assam Rifles, Gujarat Police and Maharashtra Police have won a gold medal each in various events.
