ITBP sweeps equestrian championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has bagged the overall championship, mounted police trophy and the Best Horse Award at the 40th All India Police Equestrian Meet and Mounted Police Duty Meet 2021-22, being held at its training centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh.

The ITBP bagged a total of 25 medals, including 12 gold, eight silver and five bronze.

Rajasthan Police came in second with four gold medals and two silver and bronze each, followed by Assam Rifles with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

A total of 18 teams, 280 horses and over 500 riders and officials, including women, from the Central Armed Police Forces and state police forces across the country had participated in the 12-day event.

The ITBP also won the police duty meet by a huge margin, scoring 46 points, followed by Tamil Nadu Police with 18 points and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy with 16 points.

The competitions during the event had included dressage, tent pegging, show jumping, hacks, mental hazard, police horse test, mental test, cross country, quadrille and farrier tests.

The event had been christened ‘Thunderstorm’ in memory of the first ITBP horse to win a medal in equestrian competition.