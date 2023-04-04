ITBP team felicitated for bagging top spot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team that bagged the top spot at the 13th All-India Police Commando Championship recently was felicitated at its home base at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near here today.

Besides emerging as the overall champions, the team also stood first in firing and strategy events. This is for the first time that the ITBP has won this championship since its inception in 2009.

As many as 24 teams from various Central Armed Police Forces and state police forces participated in the championship, organised by the National Security Guard (NSG) at its centre in Manesar from March 21 to 31.

Congratulating the team manager and other members for their achievement, Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan said it was a matter of pride for the entire force and spoke volumes about the professionalism and indomitable spirit of the jawans. He exhorted them to maintain high standards and always strive for excellence.

The 23-member team had participated in 12 events during the competition and stood first by a margin of 10 points. The second place was bagged by the NSG, followed by the Border Security Force.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP