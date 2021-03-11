Chandigarh: ITBP trainees make e-vehicle

Chandigarh, May 31
Trainees at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) Transport Battalion here have developed a low-cost, eco-friendly light vehicle out of scrap.
Christened Hawk, the e-drive auto has been fabricated by members of the auto-electrician course as a learning project by overhauling and assembling waste material at ITBP’s Transport Training School.
Hawk has a maximum speed of 25 km ph, with a seating capacity of five persons and a battery backup of six hours. It is run by a 48 volt chargeable electric motor.
The total cost of fabrication was Rs 30,000, according to an ITBP spokesperson. The vehicle is being used on the ITBP campus to ferry personnel.
Sources said more such vehicles would be fabricated to provide economical and eco-friendly means of transport within ITBP establishments.
