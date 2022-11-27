ITBP’s inter-frontier sports meet ends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

The weeklong Inter-Frontier Sports Competition being conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) concluded at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh today.

Teams from ITBP’s six frontiers participated in the competition, which included marathon, shooting, commando, firing with night vision devices and veterinary first aid for equines and canines.

The marathon competition was won by the team from Central Frontier, shooting competition by Training Zone, commando competition by Northern Frontier, firing with NVD by North-Eastern Frontier, veterinary first aid competition by Training Zone and athletic competition by Northern Frontier.

Assistant Commandant Abhishek Rathod (Training Zone) was adjudged the best firer with pistol, while Assistant Commandant Shivendra Singh (Training Zone) was adjudged the best firer with carbine. Constable Bappa Rai (Training Zone) was adjudged the best athlete. Head Constable Sohan Lal Barala (Training Zone) was adjudged the best participant in veterinary first aid, while Constable Sandeep Rathi (Training Zone) was awarded the Cheetah Trophy.

The closing ceremony was presided over by Praveer Ranjan, Director General of Police, UT. He gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions. Senior ITBP officers were also present.