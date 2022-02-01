ITBP's 'Janbaaz' motorcycle team honoured at home base

Chandigarh, January 31
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s “Janbaaz” motorcycle display team was felicitated on its arrival at its home base at the Basic Training Centre (BTC) at Bhanu near here today after its maiden performance at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
Congratulating the team for its performance, Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan said since the team’s raising at the BTC, it trained tirelessly for months to achieve the high level of synchronisation and perfection required for carrying out different individual and collective display acts. A stretch of the Barwala road near the centre was used for extensive practice sessions.
Lotus formation, border man’s salute, fly riding, ‘pawan chakki’, horizontal bar exercise, six-man balance, arrow position, jaguar position, sentinels of the Himalayas and the theme-based pyramid on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” were among the acts showcased by the team on Rajpath.
A total of 146 personnel and 33 Bullet motorcycles of the ITBP participated in the Republic Day parade. The team was also felicitated by ITBP Director General Sanjay Arora. The “Janbaaz” team, which was formed in September 2017, performed for the first time on Rajpath.
Team formed in Sept 2017
A total of 146 personnel and 33 Bullet motorcycles of the ITBP participated in the Republic Day parade. The team was also felicitated by ITBP Director General Sanjay Arora. The “Janbaaz” team, which was formed in September 2017, performed for the first time on Rajpath.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...