ITBP's 'Janbaaz' motorcycle team honoured at home base

Chandigarh, January 31

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s “Janbaaz” motorcycle display team was felicitated on its arrival at its home base at the Basic Training Centre (BTC) at Bhanu near here today after its maiden performance at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Congratulating the team for its performance, Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan said since the team’s raising at the BTC, it trained tirelessly for months to achieve the high level of synchronisation and perfection required for carrying out different individual and collective display acts. A stretch of the Barwala road near the centre was used for extensive practice sessions.

Lotus formation, border man’s salute, fly riding, ‘pawan chakki’, horizontal bar exercise, six-man balance, arrow position, jaguar position, sentinels of the Himalayas and the theme-based pyramid on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” were among the acts showcased by the team on Rajpath.

A total of 146 personnel and 33 Bullet motorcycles of the ITBP participated in the Republic Day parade. The team was also felicitated by ITBP Director General Sanjay Arora. The “Janbaaz” team, which was formed in September 2017, performed for the first time on Rajpath.

