ITBP’s retired dogs to be used for therapy of autism-affected children in Chandigarh

Autism spectrum is a serious developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact

ITBP’s retired dogs to be used for therapy of autism-affected children in Chandigarh

In a novel venture, the border guarding force will be sending its retired K-9s as therapy dogs and emotional support for special children in Chandigarh, who are affected with the autism spectrum disorder.

Vijay Mohan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

After guarding the tough Himalayan borders and neutralising deadly threats of bombs and terrorists, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s (ITBP) canine warriors are now donning kid gloves to help out children with special needs.

In a novel venture, the border guarding force will be sending its retired K-9s as therapy dogs and emotional support for special children in Chandigarh, who are affected with the autism spectrum disorder.

“We have spoken to officials at the Regional Institute of Special Children, for sending in ITBP K-9s as therapy dogs for children and we are moving forward in this direction,” Dr Sudhakar Natarajan, Deputy Inspector General heading the ITBP’s veterinary branch said. “We expect our team to visit the institute next week and once things are finalised, our K-9s will go to the institute two or three times a week,” he added.

“It has been scientifically validated that non-verbal and non-human interaction of special children with trained K-9s can improve their demeanor, hand-to-eye coordination and eye contact besides reducing hyperactivity in some cases. The presence of a canine companion has a soothing effect on children with special needs,” Dr Natarajan said.

Autism spectrum is a serious developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact. It impacts the nervous system and affects the overall cognitive, emotional, social and physical health of the affected individual and requires a specialist approach to deal with it.

Like children, dogs too are playful and affectionate and the connect which can be established between dogs and children is remarkable. “This is because unlike human interaction, the company of dogs is completely non-judgmental and simple acts like grazing into a dog’s eyes or patting its head can bring lots of cognitive changes in the child,” Dr Natarajan said.

Last year, ITBP began using retired K-9s as therapy dogs for its personnel and other patients admitted to its hospitals. The dogs are settled at a specially established retirement home at the ITBP’s National Center for Training Dogs located at the Basic Training Center in Bhanu near Chandigarh.

“At present, we have 14 retired dogs at the center. Trained, well-mannered and affectionate dogs have a strong emotional and therapeutic impact on individuals,” an ITBP officer said. “Also, the growing use of K-9s as therapy dogs opens up another avenue for our veterinary cadre,” he added.

Though the concept of therapy dogs is old, it is a novel venture in India. The role of a therapy dog is vastly different and at most times at odds with the combat duties, a K-9 is trained for. From being ferocious and aggressive, they now need to be docile, affectionate and playful. There have also been instances worldwide of other animals such as trained horses being used for emotional therapy of patients or the elderly.

 

#autism #itbp

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

UP DGP Mukul Goel removed for 'neglecting work', posted as DG Civil Defence department

2
Punjab

8 IAS, 24 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

3
Himachal

Khalistan flags in Dharamsala: Himachal cops arrest Morinda man, aide escapes

4
World

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India

5
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

6
Nation

Wheat production down, procurement less; prices of flour, bread, biscuits soar

7
Nation

FCRA violations: 6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized

8
Punjab Lowdown on terror suspects

Akashdeep wanted to join armed forces, but landed in world of crime

9
Nation

IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent

10
Punjab Lowdown on terror suspects

‘Ideal’ son, who dreamt of setting up factory

Don't Miss

View All
Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

Top News

Retail inflation soars to 8-year high of 7.79 pc in April as food prices spike

Retail inflation soars to 8-year high of 7.79 pc in April as food prices spike

RBI has been mandated by government to ensure that inflation...

Militants shoot at minority community member in J-K’s Budgam

Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead by militants inside Tehsil office in J-K's Budgam

Rahul Bhat, who was residing in a migrant colony at Sheikhpu...

Sri Lanka’s ex-PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, with 1 seat in Parliament, may return to premiership: Reports

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Sri Lanka's new prime minister

Wickremesinghe is widely accepted as a man who could manage ...

22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal

22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal

Two-judge Bench pulls up petitioner

Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanwapi survey report by May 17

Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanvapi survey report by May 17

Case relates to five women asking to be allowed to pray at S...

Cities

View All

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Police crack Rs 5-lakh bank robbery case in Amritsar, two nabbed

Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher at school in Amritsar's Rayya block

3 resolutions passed for release of Sikh political prisoners

Outlets at Amritsar railway station fined for discrepancies

Sexagenarian man wearing sack dress spreads message of universal brotherhood and harmony in Punjab's Bathinda

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Chandigarh fake raid case: CBI dismisses its 4 sub-inspectors, registers case against them

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, 4 nailed

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Collision between trucks chokes Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for hours

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Agriculture Department notice to 30 seed dealers of Jalandhar district

Residents see red over encroachments in Jalandhar's JP Nagar

Now, video of Jalandhar cop extorting money surfaces

Jalandhar: Man who foiled carjacking attempt receives appreciation letter from CP

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Resolve issues related to dairies, Ludhiana MC officials told

15-month-old child of migrant couple run over by tractor-trailer at brick-kiln

2 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana district identifies 14 sites for mohalla clinics

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala; police stop shrine from performing last rites

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on Patiala ASI for power theft at house

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib