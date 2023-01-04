ITF World Tennis: Daksh records win over Adam, moves to pre-quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Fourth seed Indian contender Daksh Prasad recovered from a set down to defeat Adam Bojkovic of the USA and moved into the boys’ pre-quarterfinal round, during the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tour Tennis Juniors (J3) Tournament, at the CLTA Complex, Sector 10. Prasad lost the first set 3-6, but made a stunning comeback in the match by logging a 6-3 6-3 win in the next two sets.

Indian contender Sehaj Singh Pawar won easily against Indonesian contender Brendan Nicholas Hendrata 6-4 6-4, while Japan’s Shingo Masuda defeated Akiladeshwari K Mahalingam 7-6(5) 6-3. Japanese player Roshu Fujioka defeated Jaishnav Shinde 7-6(3) 6-3 in the last match of the category.

In the girls’ category, Yu Ning Tsai entered the pre-quarters by defeating Riya Sachdeva 6-3 6-3. Sohini Sanjay Mohanty overpowered a tough challenge by Aishwarya Jadhav 6-0 2-6 6-3, while Niyati Kukreti stunned eighth seed Kamonwan Yodpetch 6-2 6-3. Dominika Podhajecka also recorded a tough 7-5 3-6 7-5 win over Asmi Adkar.

Players in action during the ITF World Tour Tennis Juniors Tournament at the CLTA Complex, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Tribune photo: RAVI KUMAR

Aayush-Daksh in next round of doubles

In the boys’ doubles main draw (first round) event, the pair of Aayush P Bhat and Daksh Prasad defeated Brendan Nicholas Hendrata and Joewyn Rey Pascua 6-3 4-6(10-7). Manvydas Balciunas and Cahir Warik ousted Arnav Bishnoi and Ashwajit Senjam 6-2 6-1, while Yu Maeda and Shingo Masuda outplayed Shankar Heisnam and Seok Min Maeng 6-2 7-5.

Hitesh Chauhan and Aditya Govila defeated Se Hyuk Cho and Donghyun Hwang 6-7(4) 6-1(12-10), while Pranav Karthik and Rethin Kumar defeated Rohan Belday and Adam Bojkovic 7-5 6-4.

In the girls’ doubles category, Suhitha Maruri and Kitti Molnar defeated Aishwarya Jadhav and Niyati Kukreti 6-3 6-4, while Sohini Sanjay Mohanty and Sahana Sanjeev defeated Julia Daroszewska and Dominika Podhajecka 7-6 (3) 2-6(10-8).

Vanya Arora and Zuzanna Pawlikowska moved further by defeating Tejasvi Dabas and Angeles Rodriguez Rizo 7-6(3) 7-5, whereas the team of Lidia Podgorichani and Kamonwan Yodpetch ousted Asmi Adkar and Rishitha Reddy Basireddy 6-1 6-3.

Results

Boys’ doubles: Timofei Derepasko and Amirkhamza Nasridinov bt Roshu Fujioka and Hikaru Takahashi (JPN) 6-3 0-6(10-7), Chieh En Hou and Hau Ke Hung bt Bhicky Sagolshem and Aniruddh Sangra 6-1 6-1, Takamasa Mishiro and Satoru Nakajima bt Sehaj Sing Pawar and Debasis Sahoo 0-6 6-2 (10-6)

Girls’ doubles: Liya Chu and Maya Dutta bt Ruma Gaikaiwari and Madhurima Sawant 1-6 6-2 (10-7), Riya Sachdeva and Yu Ning Tsai bt Rubani Kaur Sidhu and Sharanya Ramasubramanian 6-0 6-3, Laxmisiri Dandu and M Rajeshwaran Revathi bt Tamanna Takoria and Rena Tanaka 2-6 7-6(3) (10-4), Arunkumar Lakshmi Prabha and Sonal Patil bt A Davies Korpanec and Indira Lepage 6-1 7-5.