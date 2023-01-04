 ITF World Tennis: Daksh records win over Adam, moves to pre-quarterfinals : The Tribune India

ITF World Tennis: Daksh records win over Adam, moves to pre-quarterfinals

Players in action during the ITF World Tour Tennis Juniors Tournament at the CLTA Complex, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Tribune photo: RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Fourth seed Indian contender Daksh Prasad recovered from a set down to defeat Adam Bojkovic of the USA and moved into the boys’ pre-quarterfinal round, during the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tour Tennis Juniors (J3) Tournament, at the CLTA Complex, Sector 10. Prasad lost the first set 3-6, but made a stunning comeback in the match by logging a 6-3 6-3 win in the next two sets.

Indian contender Sehaj Singh Pawar won easily against Indonesian contender Brendan Nicholas Hendrata 6-4 6-4, while Japan’s Shingo Masuda defeated Akiladeshwari K Mahalingam 7-6(5) 6-3. Japanese player Roshu Fujioka defeated Jaishnav Shinde 7-6(3) 6-3 in the last match of the category.

In the girls’ category, Yu Ning Tsai entered the pre-quarters by defeating Riya Sachdeva 6-3 6-3. Sohini Sanjay Mohanty overpowered a tough challenge by Aishwarya Jadhav 6-0 2-6 6-3, while Niyati Kukreti stunned eighth seed Kamonwan Yodpetch 6-2 6-3. Dominika Podhajecka also recorded a tough 7-5 3-6 7-5 win over Asmi Adkar.

Aayush-Daksh in next round of doubles

In the boys’ doubles main draw (first round) event, the pair of Aayush P Bhat and Daksh Prasad defeated Brendan Nicholas Hendrata and Joewyn Rey Pascua 6-3 4-6(10-7). Manvydas Balciunas and Cahir Warik ousted Arnav Bishnoi and Ashwajit Senjam 6-2 6-1, while Yu Maeda and Shingo Masuda outplayed Shankar Heisnam and Seok Min Maeng 6-2 7-5.

Hitesh Chauhan and Aditya Govila defeated Se Hyuk Cho and Donghyun Hwang 6-7(4) 6-1(12-10), while Pranav Karthik and Rethin Kumar defeated Rohan Belday and Adam Bojkovic 7-5 6-4.

In the girls’ doubles category, Suhitha Maruri and Kitti Molnar defeated Aishwarya Jadhav and Niyati Kukreti 6-3 6-4, while Sohini Sanjay Mohanty and Sahana Sanjeev defeated Julia Daroszewska and Dominika Podhajecka 7-6 (3) 2-6(10-8).

Vanya Arora and Zuzanna Pawlikowska moved further by defeating Tejasvi Dabas and Angeles Rodriguez Rizo 7-6(3) 7-5, whereas the team of Lidia Podgorichani and Kamonwan Yodpetch ousted Asmi Adkar and Rishitha Reddy Basireddy 6-1 6-3.

Results

Boys’ doubles: Timofei Derepasko and Amirkhamza Nasridinov bt Roshu Fujioka and Hikaru Takahashi (JPN) 6-3 0-6(10-7), Chieh En Hou and Hau Ke Hung bt Bhicky Sagolshem and Aniruddh Sangra 6-1 6-1, Takamasa Mishiro and Satoru Nakajima bt Sehaj Sing Pawar and Debasis Sahoo 0-6 6-2 (10-6)

Girls’ doubles: Liya Chu and Maya Dutta bt Ruma Gaikaiwari and Madhurima Sawant 1-6 6-2 (10-7), Riya Sachdeva and Yu Ning Tsai bt Rubani Kaur Sidhu and Sharanya Ramasubramanian 6-0 6-3, Laxmisiri Dandu and M Rajeshwaran Revathi bt Tamanna Takoria and Rena Tanaka 2-6 7-6(3) (10-4), Arunkumar Lakshmi Prabha and Sonal Patil bt A Davies Korpanec and Indira Lepage 6-1 7-5.

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

