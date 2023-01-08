ITF World Tennis: Donghyun Hwang, Dominika Podhajecka claim titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Poland’s Dominika Podhajecka and Korea’s Donghyun Hwang won J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (J3) for girls’ and boys’ (U-18), respectively, today.

Dominika Podhajecka of Poland in action during the final of the ITF World Tennis tournament at the CLTA complex in Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo: RAVI KUMAR

Dominika Podhajecka defeated fourth seed Thailand’s Lidia Fodgorichani in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) in the girls’ final. However, Korean contender Hwang struggled before logging a win over Timofei Derepasko. Hwang lost the first set (5-7), but improved to log a (6-1, 6-2) win in the next two sets for bagging the winners’ trophy.

Dr Reet Mahinder Sindh, member, Executive Committee, Megh Raj, IAS (retd), Chief Operating Officer, Marco Seruca, Director Technical, and Y Romen Singh, Chief Coach, CLTA, distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up.