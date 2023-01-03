ITF World Tennis: Pranav Karthik stuns top seed, enters pre-quarterfinals

Chandigarh, January 2
Indian contender Pranav Karthik stunned top seed P Aayush Bhat of the USA in straight sets to march into the boys’ pre-quarterfinals, during the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (J3), at CLTA Complex, Sector 10.
Karthik recorded a 6-3 6-4 win over his top seed rival. Korean Min Seak Maeng recorded a 6-2 6-3 win over Ashwajit Senjam, while Russian player Timofei Derepasko ousted Hitesh Chauhan 7-5 6-4.
Japan’s Satoru Nakajima recorded easy 6-4 6-4 win over Indian player Cahir Warik, while Chieh Eh Hou defeated Yu Maeda 6-4 7-5. Another Korean contender Se Hyuk Cho defeated Rethin Pranav Senthik Kumar 7-6(4) 6-3, whereas Rohan Belday of the USA defeated Aryan Arora 6-4 6-1. Hikaru Takahashi also march ahead by defeating third seed Russian player Amirkhamza Nasridinov 6-2 7-5 and Joewyn Rey Pascua of Philippines defeated Japan’s Takamasa Mishiro 6-4 6-Ke. Hau Hung outplayed Aniruddh Sangra 6-3 6-2, while Aditya Govila overpowered a tough challenge by Dutch player Manvydas Balciunas 5-7 6-3 6-4. Donghyun Hwang ousted Arnav Bishnoi 6-2 6-0.
Suhitha defeats Polish contender
In the girls’ category, top seed Suhitha Maruri defeated Poland’s Julia Daroszewska 6-1 6-2.
Japan’s Rena Tanaka outplayed Rishitha Reddy Basireddy 6-3 6-2 and Maya Dutta of the USA outplayed Vanya Arora without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0.
Belgium’s Indira Lepage defeated Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-3 6-4 and Thailand’s Lidia Fodgorichani ousted Laxmisiri Dandu 6-3 6-2. Hungarian contender Kitti Molnar recorded a comeback 5-7 6-4 6-3 win over Arunkumar Prabha Lakshmi and Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi also struggled before recording a 1-6 6-2 6-0 win over Mexican Angeles Rizo Rodriguez.
Sonal Patil defeated Tamanna Takoria 6-0 6-1 and Madhurima Sawanth outplayed Tejasvi Dabas 7-5 6-2. Sahana Sanjeev ousted Pavitra Parikh 6-4 4-6 6-2 and Allegra Korpanec Davies defeated Jaya Kapoor 6-4 6-3. Liya Chu recorded a one-sided 6-0 6-0 win over Sharanya Ramasubramanian.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...