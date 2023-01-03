ITF World Tennis: Pranav Karthik stuns top seed, enters pre-quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Indian contender Pranav Karthik stunned top seed P Aayush Bhat of the USA in straight sets to march into the boys’ pre-quarterfinals, during the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (J3), at CLTA Complex, Sector 10.

Karthik recorded a 6-3 6-4 win over his top seed rival. Korean Min Seak Maeng recorded a 6-2 6-3 win over Ashwajit Senjam, while Russian player Timofei Derepasko ousted Hitesh Chauhan 7-5 6-4.

Japan’s Satoru Nakajima recorded easy 6-4 6-4 win over Indian player Cahir Warik, while Chieh Eh Hou defeated Yu Maeda 6-4 7-5. Another Korean contender Se Hyuk Cho defeated Rethin Pranav Senthik Kumar 7-6(4) 6-3, whereas Rohan Belday of the USA defeated Aryan Arora 6-4 6-1. Hikaru Takahashi also march ahead by defeating third seed Russian player Amirkhamza Nasridinov 6-2 7-5 and Joewyn Rey Pascua of Philippines defeated Japan’s Takamasa Mishiro 6-4 6-Ke. Hau Hung outplayed Aniruddh Sangra 6-3 6-2, while Aditya Govila overpowered a tough challenge by Dutch player Manvydas Balciunas 5-7 6-3 6-4. Donghyun Hwang ousted Arnav Bishnoi 6-2 6-0.

Suhitha defeats Polish contender

In the girls’ category, top seed Suhitha Maruri defeated Poland’s Julia Daroszewska 6-1 6-2.

Japan’s Rena Tanaka outplayed Rishitha Reddy Basireddy 6-3 6-2 and Maya Dutta of the USA outplayed Vanya Arora without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0.

Belgium’s Indira Lepage defeated Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-3 6-4 and Thailand’s Lidia Fodgorichani ousted Laxmisiri Dandu 6-3 6-2. Hungarian contender Kitti Molnar recorded a comeback 5-7 6-4 6-3 win over Arunkumar Prabha Lakshmi and Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi also struggled before recording a 1-6 6-2 6-0 win over Mexican Angeles Rizo Rodriguez.

Sonal Patil defeated Tamanna Takoria 6-0 6-1 and Madhurima Sawanth outplayed Tejasvi Dabas 7-5 6-2. Sahana Sanjeev ousted Pavitra Parikh 6-4 4-6 6-2 and Allegra Korpanec Davies defeated Jaya Kapoor 6-4 6-3. Liya Chu recorded a one-sided 6-0 6-0 win over Sharanya Ramasubramanian.