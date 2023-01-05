ITF World Tennis: Suhitha Maruri qualifies for girls' quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Top seed Indian contender Suhitha Maruri registered a comeback win over Japan’s Rena Tanaka to qualify for the girls’ quarterfinals in the ongoing J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tour Tennis Juniors (J3) Tournament at the CLTA Complex in Sector 10 here. Suhitha lost the first set (1-6). However, she registered a (6-1, 6-0) comeback win in the next two sets and qualified for the last-eight stage.

Maya Dutta of the USA was playing on a par with Belgium’s Indira Lepage, when the latter conceded the match, while Thailand’s Lidia Fodgorichani struggled hard to defeat Yu Ning Tsai (5-7, 6-0, 7-5). Hungarian contender Kitti Molnar easily sailed into the next round by defeating Sohini Sanjay Mohanty (6-4, 6-0) and Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi gave a tough fight to Niyati Kukreti before facing a (6-4, 5-7, 6-3) defeat.

Polish player Dominika Podhajecka defeated third seed Sonal Patil (7-5, 6-3) and seventh seed Indian player Madhurima Sawanth outplayed Sahana Sanjeev (6-4, 6-4). Allegra Korpanec Davies stunned second seed Liya Chu in a three-set finish game (6-3, 2-6, 6-3).

Rohan enters next round

Rohan Belday of the USA also recorded a stunning win over Japan’s Hikaru Takahashi. Belday trailed in the first set (2-6). He, however, made a (6-2, 6-3) comeback in the next two. Another Indian contender Pranav Karthik defeated Korea’s Min Seak Maeng (4-6, 7-5, 6-3) and Russia’s Timofei Derepasko defeated Japan’s Satoru Nakajima (6-0, 6-1). Chieh Eh Hou thrashed fourth seed Daksh Prasad by recording a comeback (2-6, 6-4, 7-5) victory and Shingo Masuda also recorded an identical three-set finish over Sehaj Singh Pawar (5-7, 6-3, 6-3). Se Hyuk Cho defeated Roshu Fujioka (6-2, 6-4) and Donghyun Hwang ousted Aditya Govila (6-4, 6-4).

Manvydas-Cahir in doubles semis

In the boys’ doubles quarterfinals, the pair of Manvydas Balciunas and Cahir Warik defeated Aayush P Bhat and Daksh Prasad (7-5, 6-4). Takamasa Mishiro and Satoru Nakajima also moved to the next round by defeating Chieh En Hou and Hau Ke Hung (4-6, 7-6(7), (10-5). In the girls’ doubles event, the pair of Suhitha and Kitti Molnar moved further by registering a (6-4, 6-1) win over Sohini Sanjay Mohanty and Sahana Sanjeev. Liya Chu and Maya Dutta outplayed Riya Sachdeva and Yu Ning Tsai (6-3, 6-2). Arunkumar Lakshmi Prabha and Sonal Patil defeated Laxmisiri Dandu and M Rajeshwaran Revathi (2-6, 6-2, (10-6)) and the pair of Lidia Podgorichani and Kamonwan Yodpetch outplayed Vanya Arora and Zuzanna Pawlikowska (6-2, 6-0).

