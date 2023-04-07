ITM log win in softball

Chandigarh, April 6
ITM University edged past Saurastra University 6-5 during the opening match of the All-India Inter-University Softball Championship for men on the Panjab University campus.
In the second match, Vikrama University, Ujjain, defeated Gujarat Technical University 3-2, while Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University, Indore, recorded a 12-00 victory over Gujarat University. Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar University, Solapur, managed to pull off a 2-1 win over Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur.
Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidhyapeeth outplayed Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, Aligarh, 12-01.
More than 90 teams from various universities are participating in this championship. Director, Physical Education and Sports Dalwinder Singh and Deputy Director Rakesh Mailk inaugurated the event.
