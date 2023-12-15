It’s bumpy ride in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 14

A number of roads in the city are in a dilapidated condition and awaiting repairs and recarpeting.

The road separating Sectors 20 and 21 is tattered. People living nearby said, “The road has been broken at various places and awaiting repair for long. There are potholes which make commuting on the road a tedious and exhausting task.”

Residents pointed out that the work of recarpeting a road adjoining Budhanpur Colony in Sector 16 was also going at a slow pace.

Kirti, a resident of the area, said, “Earlier, the road was in a bad shape. The department concerned started the recarpeting work. Now, the work has stretched for such a long time that it has started posing a threat to residents and commuters. The work of laying a sewer line is also underway at the site,” she said.

The condition of roads in the Industrial Area is no better. “There are potholes everywhere. We have demanded recarpeting and patchwork on the roads numerous times, but to no avail,” said Jagjit Singh, a shopkeeper in the area.

Similarly, a road adjoining Sector 14 is also full of potholes.

MC officials said they had allotted a tender for work on the road separating Sectors 20 and 21. SDO Manoj Ahlawat said, “The work will start in a few days.” He added that a tender to recarpet a dilapidated road in Sector 2 had also been issued, and its work too was likely to start soon.

SDO Ajay Gautam said the work on the road separating Sectors 15 and 16 was almost complete. “We found some lapses which are being taken care of and the road will be opened in two weeks,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MC, during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee on Wednesday, decided to spend Rs 54.36 lakh on laying road tiles in various parts of the city. It also allocated Rs 70.56 lakh for the construction and repair of streets at Chandikotla village.

