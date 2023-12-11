It’s curtains on chrysanthemum show, Day 3 sees huge footfall

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

The 36th Chrysanthemum Show ended with the prize distribution function and cultural shows at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, today.

Mayor Anup Gupta, who was the chief guest, gave away prizes to the winners of various events organised during the show in the presence of Anju Katyal, area councilor, and other senior civic body officers.

Visitors from across the tricity and nearby areas thronged Terraced Garden on the last day of the show. Stalls, including that of the Swachh Bharat Mission, got good response. Other stalls showcased horticulture waste composting, home composting, safai mitra, construction and demolition waste management, and a unique and eco-friendly initiative called PRARAMBH, a one-stop store for sustainable products run by a self-help group supported by the civic body.

The special attraction of the “zero waste” annual event, was waste-to-wonder park, which opened at the garden. Waste materials like tyres, chains, iron sheets, and plastic have been ingeniously transformed into remarkable structures.

Gardeners of the MC made figures of a boat, camel, peacock, cow, giraffe, lion and many other animals and birds using flowers. The show was a zero-waste event during which all guidelines to keep cleanliness were followed, including providing onsite composting facilities through a pit, where all food waste and peels of vegetables etc. were collected from the food stalls for its scientific disposal. Washing area alongside the food stalls was also provided separately, where all norms were followed in the compliance of zero-waste events.