Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

Amarjot Kaur
Chandigarh, February 13
It’s the same old story in New Chandigarh. Broken roads, power cuts lasting up to 24 hours, erratic water supply and soaring electricity bills are among several problems being faced by residents of the much-talked about township in Mohali.
Key election issues
- Residents of the township, which was launched amid much fanfare in 2014 and falls in the Kharar constituency, complain of being denied basic civic amenities, which are also key election issues for them.
- Broken roads, power cuts, erratic water supply bane of residents
Residents of the township, which was launched amid much fanfare in 2014 and falls in the Kharar constituency, complain of being denied of basic civic amenities, which are also key election issues for them.
“The fact that roads are broken is something that’s evident, but there’s a sewage problem here too. Close to the club, near DLF, sewage is accumulated for days now. It raises a stink,” said Rajesh Kumar, an advocate residing near DLF, New Chandigarh.
He said: “There is a security problem too. Thefts are common here. When my house was being constructed here, stuff worth lakhs was stolen. There is an erratic power supply and the rates of electricity are also high.”
Shiv Khurmi of Eco City-1, said: “Two months ago, we requested the authorities concerned to mend roads near our house. The road sank after the rain and it was covered with dust. Sewage is a major problem here and the stink emanating from it is unbearable.”
Kuldeep Singh Saini, president of the Resident Welfare Association, said: “Sewage plant is not working. As a result, sewage overflows onto the roads. The society had sent several representations to the Deputy Commissioner, voicing concerns over the safety in the area. However, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears”.
“We have asked the DC to get police patrolling done in the area, at least once a night. In response, they said there was not enough staff. We have deployed security guards on our own,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today
Uttarakhand Poll 2022: Price rise, not faith, key issue in Haridwar
Voters say employment main concern | Anger over losses durin...