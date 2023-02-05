JAC delegation meets minister, ‘assured’ of solution in 10 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The ongoing protest by teaching and non-teaching staff of privately-managed government-aided colleges in the UT got a major push as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured them of a positive solution within 10 days, claimed the Joint Action Committee (JAC).

A delegation of teachers, including Sumit Goklaney, Amitabh Dwivedi, Neela Pawar, Harneet Kaur, Diwakar Tiwari, Peter and Vikas Sharma, under the banner of the JAC met Pradhan here today.

“Under the banner of the JAC, a meeting was held with Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He assured us of a positive outcome within 10 days,” stated a JAC communique.

Meanwhile, a protest was held at GGDSD College, Sector 32, followed by a rally. “Also, the CTU today lent a full support to the demands of college staffers. They have been raising their issues for the past many months, including delay in the direct implementation of the UGC regulations, pending CAS promotions and all benefits and allowances on a par with government colleges,” said Goklaney.

Notably, students have also formed a JAC to support the demands of teaching and non-teaching staff.