Jai Parkash strikes thrice as JSM blank Golden Club 5-0

Chandigarh, April 3

Jai Parkash scored a hat-trick as JSM Football Club defeated Golden Football Club 5-0 in the Chandigarh Men’s Football League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

Parkash netted a goal each in the 13th, 56th and 67th minute to gave the side an important lead. Bhupinder and Manath scored a goal each in the dying minutes to complete the five-goal tally.

In the other match, SAI Baba Football Club played a 2-2 draw against Burail Football Club. Shukhman and Dhruv scored a goal each for SAI Baba club in the 9th and 17th minute, respectively, whereas Harender and Gautam scored for Burail Football Club in the 20th and 38th minute, respectively.

St Stephen’s Football Club logged a 4-0 win over Sandhu Football Club. Hunar and Aditya scored two goals each for St Stephen’s team. Hunar netted the opening goal in the 25th minute while Aditya doubled the lead in the 34th minute. In the second half, Hunar posted his second goal in the 63rd minute and Aditya netted the last in the 73rd minute.

In another match, Velocity Football Club defeated GGS Football Club 4-2. Rahul (20th, 37th) and Chandan (58th, 74th) added a brace each for the winning side. Ayush Rathi (55th) and Aman Jatin (66th) scored a goal each for GGS club.

Maruti Football Club blanked Burail Football Club 2-0. Shivam (51st) and Sagar Sajwan (73rd) scored a goal each in the second half of the match. In another league match, Uttarakhand Football Club defeated Golden Football Club 7-1. Balraj netted the first goal for the side in the 3rd minute followed by a brace by Gurtejbir (10th and 15th) for the Uttarakhand outfit. Arnav (29th), Satvik (53rd and 70th) and Virender (71st) scored for the winning side.

GSM Football Club defeated PEC Club 6-0. Hira (8th), Vikas (11th), Shobhit (27th), Jay Prakash (42nd) and Bhupinder (58th and 64th) scored for the winning side.

