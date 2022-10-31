Jail inmates watch ‘Mann ki Baat’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

Inmates of Burail Jail today listened to the Prime Minister’s “Mann ki Baat” show.

The IG (Prisons), Deepak Purohit, said from January this year, he had decided to show the monthly episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to the jail inmates, which had become their favourite programme.

Today, Purohit also viewed the 94th edition of the show along with the inmates in their barracks and also had meal with them. On the telecast of the programme on the last Sunday of every month, “Bada Khana” (special meal) is prepared for the inmates.

The inmates shared that they got inspired and felt motivated after watching the programme.

Meanwhile, e-prisons for digitalisation of record, videoconferencing system and CCTVs surveillance have been set up in the jail. The IG has started various initiatives in the field of reformation and reintegration programmes for the inmates as well as the prison officers.