Jaiprakash nets 3 goals in JSM win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Jaiprakash netted three goals as JSM Football Club recorded a 10-0 win over GGS Football Club during the ongoing Chandigarh Football League, at Sector 46 Sports Complex.

Hira gave an early lead to the side by netting the opening goal in the 6th minute. Jaiprakash doubled the lead in the 16th minute. He netted another in the 50th minute. Bhupinder (67th, 87th) scored a brace to complete the 10-goal winning tally for the side.

