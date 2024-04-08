Jaiprakash nets 3 goals in JSM win

Chandigarh, April 7
Jaiprakash netted three goals as JSM Football Club recorded a 10-0 win over GGS Football Club during the ongoing Chandigarh Football League, at Sector 46 Sports Complex.
Hira gave an early lead to the side by netting the opening goal in the 6th minute. Jaiprakash doubled the lead in the 16th minute. He netted another in the 50th minute. Bhupinder (67th, 87th) scored a brace to complete the 10-goal winning tally for the side.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...
South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea
Says their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor...