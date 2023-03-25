Jaiveer wins golf championship

Chandigarh, March 24
Jaiveer of Indian Railways from Hubli, Karnataka, braved the rain and windy conditions to play 1 under round to win the Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club today.
He shot an overall score of 6 under to win the title by four shots. Shauraya Bhattacharaya of Delhi also played 1 under for the day to finish the tournament at an overall score of 2 under. Overnight leader Rohit had a bad day to shoot a 7 over round of 79. He finished second runner-up with a total of 287.
The annual tournament is held in the memory of young golfer Samarvir Sahi, who graduated from Albright College, US. He was awarded with the Jacob Award for his all-round performance and led the college golf team. He was also awarded the best men’s golf trophy. He was a friend of international golfers such as Jeev Milkha Singh, Amandeep Johl and Harmeet Kahlon. Sahi died of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1994.
