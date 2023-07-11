Jakhar visits flood-hit areas in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 10

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Monday visited the flood affected areas of Kharar to take stock of the situation first hand. He cautioned the state government to prepare for the worst as the situation may turn grim in certain areas.

Appealing to the state government to ensure all possible help to those in need, Jakhar said lakhs of citizens were bearing the brunt of incessant rains lashing the state and many of them were in danger of losing their lives’ savings which should be a cause of serious concern.

“I have requested the administration to immediately put in place evacuation plans to ferry people stuck in waters to safer places in case of heavy downpour in coming days. Alternate accommodation plans must be in place to ensure timely evacuation,” he said.

Jakhar was accompanied by senior leaders, including Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Arvind Khanna, besides district president Sanjeev Vashisht, state secretary Parminder Brar and Kamal Saini.