Jalandhar businessman arrested by Chandigarh police for raping estranged wife

Chandigarh, February 12
The UT police arrested a Jalandhar-based businessman on the charge of raping his estranged wife. He was produced in a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.
The complainant, a city-based college teacher, said she got married in 2019. Her husband and in-laws started demanding dowry soon after the marriage. She alleged that her brother-in-law molested her and the family forced her to terminate her pregnancy. In June 2021, they left her at her parents’ house.
A month later, the businessman called her on the pretext of resolving their differences but he raped her. A case has been registered against the husband, his parents, sister and her husband at the Women police station. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...