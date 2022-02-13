Jalandhar businessman arrested by Chandigarh police for raping estranged wife

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

The UT police arrested a Jalandhar-based businessman on the charge of raping his estranged wife. He was produced in a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

The complainant, a city-based college teacher, said she got married in 2019. Her husband and in-laws started demanding dowry soon after the marriage. She alleged that her brother-in-law molested her and the family forced her to terminate her pregnancy. In June 2021, they left her at her parents’ house.

A month later, the businessman called her on the pretext of resolving their differences but he raped her. A case has been registered against the husband, his parents, sister and her husband at the Women police station. —

