Jamal claims lead in Jeev Milkha golf invitational

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain’s brilliant opening round of 7-under 65 to gain early lead at the Rs 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Golf Invitational, at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya, who like leader Hossain has also won an event this season, struck a flawless 66 to be placed second.

Angad Cheema of Chandigarh was the highest-placed among the local professionals as he carded an error-free 67 to be placed third. The Chandigarh trio of Harendra Gupta, Aadil Bedi and Amrit Lal shot scores of 68 to be tied-4th Indian golf legend and tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh, playing at his home course, made a steady start with an even-par 72 to occupy tied-47th place along with two other established names Rahil Gangjee and Rashid Khan.

Mukesh and team win Pro-Am event

Mhow-based professional Mukesh Kumar and his team won the Pro-Am event at the Chandigarh Golf club.

