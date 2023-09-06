 Janmashtami celebrations held : The Tribune India

Shishu Niketan, Mansa Devi Complex

Janmashtami celebrations were held at the school with great fervour. Dressed in the beautiful attires of Radha and Krishna, the tiny tots appeared fascinating. The entire corridor was decorated with flowers. Students enjoyed the celebrations with festive spirit and great excitement.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day with great enthusiasm, honouring the teaching fraternity for their enduring legacy and impact on education. The School Cabinet organised a special programme in the auditorium to create a memorable day for their guiding lights – the teachers. The programme commenced with a tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, renowned for his excellence as a teacher, scholar and philosopher. During the event, the outgoing Bhavan’s Old Student Society (BOSS) president, Richa Gupta, was thanked and appreciated for her selfless service to her alma mater. The new BOSS president, Keshav, received a warm welcome.

Saupin’s School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, with great enthusiasm and devotion. A mesmerising tableau showcasing the life of Krishna was presented, which captivated the audience with its creativity and storytelling. Saupinites crafted beautiful ‘mukuts’ and decorated flutes and ‘handis’ during their House meetings. The students of classes 1 to 5 transformed into adorable characters from the Hindu mythology for the delightful solo dance competition.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

Students of the school paid a tribute to their teachers on Teachers’ Day. They welcomed the teachers with beautiful cards and chocolates. A delightful programme replete with dances, skits, poetry and speeches was presented by the students of class 5, which totally entranced the teachers.

St Xavier’s, Chandigarh

Students and management of the school expressed their gratitude to their teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day in a special morning assembly. Students spoke on the role of teachers in shaping their life. Students of junior classes dressed themselves as their favourite teacher to express their reverence for them. Students of nursery and KG took part in a fancy dress show. Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas distributed plants among the teaching and non-teaching staff.

DPS, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony held at the school was a significant and memorable event, marking the recognition of the Student Council members, Interact Club inductees and felicitation of the school toppers of classes 10 and 12 from the 2022-23 academic session. Dr Shvetta Arora, Regional Officer, CBSE, was the chief guest.

Paragon Convent, Chandigarh

Students of class 8 organised Teachers’ Day celebrations. The event commenced with a speech of gratitude to honour the efforts of all teachers. It was followed by a dance performance and poetry recitation by students. Various games were also organised for teachers to add fun to the celebrations.

Aravali International, Panchkula

Students from the tricity indulged in a dynamic showcase of creativity and innovation at the ‘ARAVALITEQ 1.0 Inter-School Tech Fest Competition’. A total of nine tech-centric competitions were conducted, tailored for classes 1 to 10. The winners of each competition were rewarded not only with medals and certificates but also with customised pen drives. Participating schools were presented with mementos, symbolising the collaborative spirit of the event.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Teacher’ Day was celebrated with great pomp and show at the school where students of all classes prepared a special assembly for their teachers. It had an array of celebration where speech, invocation song, solo song singing and dance performances were presented. Students not only professed their love for teachers but also showed their respect in every act. 

