Jasleen, Divyansh badminton champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Jasleen from the host school won the girls’ U-16 title on the concluding day of the 2nd Emily Memorial Inter-School Badminton Tournament organised by St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44. Jasleen defeated Dhavanya (21-10, 21-09) to win the title. Arshnoor claimed the third position by defeating Pari (22-20, 17-21, 21-17).

Divyansh won the boys’ U-16 title by defeating Shourya (21-8, 21-13). Nikunj, meanwhile, finished third by overpowering a tough challenge from Akshaj Thakur (21-13, 17-21, 21-14).

The team of Garvpreet and Purvidhee won the mixed doubles title. The pair defeated Tuhinanshu and Nivedita (21-5, 21-07). Aditya and Parthavi claimed the third position by overpowering Rishavi and Lakshay (22-20, 17-21, 21-18).

I William, chairman, St Xavier’s Group of Schools, and Dr Ivorine Castellas, Principal, St Xavier’s School, awarded the winners.