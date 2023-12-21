Jasmine in next round

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 20

Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur ousted Chandigarh’s Vanshika Yadav 6-2 6-0 to march into the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals of the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Tennis Championship. Ajenika Puri also logged an easy win over Gujarat’s Pramiti Jagpal, while Chandigarh’s Ira Chadha defeated Bhakti Soni. In the girls’ U-18 category, Tamanna logged easy win over Alisha of UP and Vanshika Yadav defeated Pramiti Jaipal.

City’s Poonam defeated Khushi Chaudhary and Ira easily logged a win over Anushka. Haryana’s Jasmine also marched ahead by defeating Ajenika Puri and Ekam Kaur outplayed Bhakti Soni.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Gujarat #Mohali