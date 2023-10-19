Jasmine stuns top seed Krittika, enters semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur stunned top seed and local challenger Krittika Katoch to advance into the semifinals of the U-16 CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS7) Tennis Tournament.

Jasmine defeated the top seed in straight sets 6-4 6-2. Second seed Mannat Awasthi, meanwhile, easily defeated Punjab’s Florence Bhumbak 6-3 6-1. Third seed Mokshika Yadav faced a tough resistance from Dishita Kumar before logging a 6-1 4-6 6-3 win, while fourth seed Vanshika Yadav defeated Aahana Bhalla 6-2 6-1.

In the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals, top seed Armaan Walia defeated Ashish Kumar 6-1 6-3 and second seed Parmarth Kaushik ousted Punjab’s Hardit Singh 6-2 6-4. Abhinav Sangra also advanced to the next round by defeating Aarya Vaibhav Nigam 6-1 6-0, while Sachit Thakur struggled to beat Punjab’s Devansh Parajuli 6-2 3-6 6-1.

Devansh-Parmarth in semis

The pair of Devansh Parajuli and Parmarth Kaushik defeated Harsh Santosh Jugnale and Raj Sanjay Biswas 6-2 6-2 to move into the boys’ U-16 doubles semifinals. The pair of Kirtarth Singh and Armaan Walia defeated Ayaan Chandel and Samrath Singh Kwatra 6-2 6-1. Anish Sharma and Ayush Singh outplayed Hardit Singh and Aarav Bishnoi 6-3 6-4, while Gaurish Madaan and Sachit Thakur defeated Devvert Singh Kadian and Abhinav Sangra 3-6 6-3 10-5.

In the boys’ U-12 category, Karman Singh Grover and Aarish Kapoor recorded a comeback 4-6 6-3 10-7 win over Harsh Praful Nagwani and Raghav Khurana, while Divyang Rasgotra and Sparsh Santosh Patil defeated Eshaan Jagga and Shriyan Bansal 6-3 6-3. Prabhnoor Singh and Mahijith Kaura also advanced further by defeating Atharv Narsinghani and Vyan Sharma 3-6 7-6(7) 10-2.