Jasmine stuns top seed Mehak, makes it to tennis quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 8

Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur stunned top seed Punjab’s Mehak Preet Kaur in straight sets to qualify for the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals in the ongoing Roots-AITA CS7 National Ranking Tennis Championship. Jasmine recorded a 6-3, 6-3 win over her rival.

Punjab’s Akshdha Sharma defeated Kritika Sharma (6-2, 6-3), while Ekam Kaur Shergill ousted Chandigarh’s Payal Khangwal without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0). Mannat Awasthi stunned fourth seed Priyanshi Katial (6-4, 6-3) and Akshara Bura defeated Florence Bhumbak (6-1, 6-0).

Akshita Vashisht registered a comeback (4-6, 7-5, 10-4) win over second seed Agampreet Kaur.

In the girls’ U-14 category, top seed Akshara Bura blanked Smaira Sidhu (6-0, 6-0) to reach the quarterfinals. Sahej Lakhat defeated Amana Bhalla (6-0, 6-1), Jasmine Kaur ousted Kritika Sharma (6-3, 6-1) and Priyanshi Katial outplayed Vrinda Verma (6-0, 6-1). —