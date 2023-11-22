Jasnoor Kaur, Ridhima win top honours in weightlifting

Chandigarh, November 21
Jasnoor Kaur lifted a total of 25kg to win gold medal in the youth (40kg) event during the Chandigarh State Weightlifting Championship held at Sector 42 Sports Complex.
Arshdeep Kaur claimed second position by lifting the same weight. In the 45kg event, Aarushi Verma (93kg), Sukhman Sharma (67kg) and Gurleen (35kg) claimed top three positions, while in the junior (45kg) event, Kangana (63kg) and Punam (60kg) won medals.
In the 49kg event, Ridhima (50kg) claimed the top position, followed by Raunak (40kg). Gurpreet Kaur (63kg) won the 49kg event, followed by Annu Sahani (53kg) and Zinnia (40kg). In the 55kg event, Shagun (90kg), Simranpreet Kaur (48kg) and Loveneet Kaur (43kg) were the top three medals winners.
Sehajpreet won 55kg event by lifting 101kg, while Shagun claimed the second spot with a 90kg lift. In the 64kg (youth) event, Diksha (83kg), Mannat (48kg) and Sehnoor (35kg) claimed medals. In junior category, Diksha (83kg), Sonam (40kg) and Kamla (64kg) won medals.
