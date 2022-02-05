Jason, Aryan to vie for tennis title today

Chandigarh, February 4
Top seed Michael Jason of Karnataka and Aryan Arora entered the final of the boys’ U-18 singles of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament.
Jason defeated Harsh Fogaat (6-3, 6-1). In another semi-finals, Aryan outplayed qualifier Jay Kedar Dixit (6-3, 6-4). Jason will face Aryan Arora in the boys’ singles final tomorrow.
In the girls’ singles semi-finals, second seed Riya Kaushik defeated Anandi Bhutada of Maharashtra (7-5, 6-2). Top seed Harnoor defeated Tamanna Panwar of Haryana (7-5, 6-4). Riya will face Harnoor in the girls’ singles final tomorrow. —
